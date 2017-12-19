Marie L. Bimler, 81

Marie L. Bimler, age 81 passed away on Thursday, December 14, 2017 at Valley Eldercare Center in Grand Forks, ND with her family by her side.

Marie was born in Mud Lake, MN to the daughter of Olaf and Alma (Johnson) Klaven. She was the fifth of six children. Marie married Matthew J. Bimler on March 24, 1961 in Thief River Falls, MN. They moved to East Grand Forks, MN in September of 1962. Marie worked at the Ramada Inn and the Townhouse Motels in Grand Forks.

Marie is survived by her children, Clint, Dawn, Marlene and Joy all of East Grand Forks, MN; grandsons, James Bimler (fiancé Brittney Odberg) of Thief River Falls, MN and Keaton Stephenson (Ashley Cordova) of Norwalk, IA; great grandsons, Mason, Chase and Logan Bimler of Grand Forks, ND; sister, Audrey (Wendell) Teigland of Thief River Falls, MN along with many nieces, nephews and her beloved white cat Barry.

She is preceded in death by her husband Matt on April 20, 1990; brothers, Gilmore, Clayton, Bennie and a sister Pearl as well as Marie’s sister-in-law, Carol Klaven.

Memorial Service: 10:30 AM on Monday, December 18, 2017 in Dahl Funeral Home, 2029 Central Ave. NW, East Grand Forks, MN.

Visitation: 1 hour prior Memorial Service on Monday, December 18, 2017

Inurnment: Greenwood Cemetery ~ Thief River Falls, MN in the spring of 2018

