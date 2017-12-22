Emil Kuznia, 92, of Stephen, MN, passed away on Tuesday, December 12, 2017, at Karlstad Senior Living in Karlstad, MN. Emil was born on May 22, 1925, on the family farm in Florian, MN, the son of Michael and Bridget (Zakrzewski) Kuznia. He was raised on the farm and attended country school before graduating from Stephen High School in 1943. On June 10, 1952, Emil was united in marriage to Florence Donarski in Assumption Catholic Church. The young couple made their home in rural Stephen where they farmed and raised their family. Florence died on May 15, 2017. He was a member of St. Stephen Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus, and the PNA. Emil was a life long farmer who even after retirement enjoyed helping his sons farm. He was an avid card player who enjoyed playing whist, pinochle, and solitaire. Emil volunteered for many years at the Old Mill State Park. He also enjoyed gardening and deer hunting. Emil especially enjoyed spending time at their cabin east of the Old Mill State Park. He is survived by his sons, Rod (Joyce) Kuznia of Strandquist, MN, Greg (Mary) Kuznia of Strandquist, John Kuznia (Kellie Donarski) of Newfolden, MN, and Doug Kuznia (Leah Anderson) of Brainerd, MN; twelve grandchildren; twenty-seven great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; siblings, Mike (Lillian) Kuznia of Grand Forks, ND and Rosalie Stusynski of Strandquist, MN, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Florence; and siblings, Albert, Steven, Philomae Dziengel, Melany Kuznia, Ira and Veronica Johansen. Mass of Christian Burial: Saturday, December 16, 2017, at 10:30 a.m. in St. Stephen Catholic Church, Stephen, MN. Visitation from 5 p.m. with a 6:40 Rosary and 7 p.m. Prayer Service on Friday in St. Stephen Catholic Church and one hour prior to Mass on Saturday. Interment at St. Stephen Catholic Cemetery, Stephen, MN. Arrangements by DuBore Funeral Home, Warren. Online guestbook: www.DuBoreFuneralHome.com Celebrating: Fr. Luis Buitron; Lector: Jerry Kuznia; Music By: St. Stephen Choir and Marilyn Hanson, organist. Honorary Bearers: Emil’s Grandchildren Active Casket Bearers: Rod Kuznia, Greg Kuznia, John Kuznia, Doug Kuznia, Kyle Kuznia, Kirk Kuznia.