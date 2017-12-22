Margaret Helen Nesheim, 86

Margaret Helen Nesheim passed away on December 16, 2017 at the Warroad Senior Living Center at the age of 89.

Margaret was born on August 12, 1928 in Williams, MN to Helen (Meeham) and William Steele. She grew up and attended school in Williams. She and Ralph Nesheim were married on July 27, 1948. They lived on a farm south of Warroad, MN for many years. Margaret worked at Pieper Potato Farms, Pages Cafe and Meek’s Grocery Store; and finally at Marvin Windows and Doors, retiring after 40 years. She was awarded the Outstanding Older Worker in 2005.

Margaret always had a large garden. She enjoyed canning, cooking for family and many types of crafts. She loved being around her family and will be remembered for her big smile, and her humorous and hardworking spirit.

She is survived by her husband, Ralph Nesheim of Warroad; children, Marilyn Pomplun of Warroad and Jimmy (Wanda) Nesheim of Fargo, ND; 5 grandchildren, Renee (Jake), Brenda (Rex), Annie (Tom), Tammy (Chris) and Theresa (Dan); and 13 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Alvina Knight and brother, Bud Steele.

Memorial services will be held 2 PM Tuesday, December 26, 2017 at Zion Lutheran Church in Warroad. Visitation will be one hour prior. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Zion Lutheran Church or HELPP.