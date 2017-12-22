NW RIC BOARD MEETING October 2, 2017 NW RIC Office 6:00 PM NW RIC Board members present included Jessica Jacobson, Nikki Leach, Katie Langen, Jim Christianson, Matt Nordin, Holly Burkel and Laurie Stromsodt. Also present Special Education Director Kyle Erickson, School Psychologist Jeremy Sollund and auditor Tracee Bruggeman. Chairperson Jacobson called the NW RIC Board Meeting to order. BE IT RESOLVED to approve the agenda as presented with additions. Moved by Langen, seconded by Christianson. Motion Carried. BE IT RESOLVED to approve the minutes of the August 7, 2017 regular business meeting. Moved by Christianson, seconded by Langen. Motion Carried. BE IT RESOLVED to approve the September 2017 board bills as audited by two board members in the amount of $12,998.62. Moved by Jacobson, seconded by Stromsodt. Motion Carried. BE IT RESOLVED to approve the October 2017 board bills as audited by two board members in the amount of $14,247.30. Moved by Langen, seconded by Christianson. Motion Carried. BE IT RESOLVED to approve the following contracts/agreements for FY18 (2017-18 school year): Roseau Area Hospital – OT/PT Service; Tammy Nielsen – Student Plans Support; Wikstrom Telephone – Website Maintenance. Moved by Nordin, seconded by Burkel. Motion Carried. BE IT RESOLVED to designate an Identified Official with Authority. The Minnesota Department of Education (MDE) requires that school districts annually designate an Identified Official with Authority to comply with State Access Control Security Standard 1.0 which states that all user access rights to Minnesota state systems must be reviewed and recertified at least annually. The Identified Official with Authority will assign job duties and authorize external user’s access to MDE secure systems for their local education agency (LEA). The Director recommends the Board authorize, Kyle Erickson, to act as the Identified Official with Authority for the Northwest Regional Inter-District Council (NWRIC) #382-52. Moved by Christianson, seconded by Burkel. Motion Carried. BE IT RESOLVED to approve the FY 16 (2016-17) Audit. Moved by Burkel, seconded by Nordin. Motion Carried. The Special Education Director presented the following reports: Fiscal Monitoring Awards Consultant Duties Director will attend Zones of Regulation ASD Sessions on Oct 4 & 5, 2017 and the MASE Fall Leadership Conference October 25-27, 2017 Cash Flow Cash Expenditures Motion was made by Langen to adjourn the meeting, seconded by Burkel. Motion Carried. Meeting adjourned. The next regular NW RIC Board meeting is scheduled for Monday, December 4, 2017 at 6:00 PM at the NW RIC Office. 6