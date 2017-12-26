Anna (Sanchez) Blanchette, 55, of Bemidji, Minn., passed away December 16, 2017 at Sanford Hospital in Bemidji, MN.

Anna was born in Dilley, TX on August 4, 1962 to Jose Maria and Regina (Carbajal) Sanchez. After high school, Anna moved to East Grand Forks, Minn., where she met Jim Blanchette while working at Mack Farms. The couple married June 27, 1987 in East Grand Forks, MN. Anna’s life was full of love for her family. Despite the distance, she remained committed to staying in touch with her loved ones through frequent phone calls and visits home to Texas. She adored her nieces and nephews and was a Godmother to many.

She is survived by her devoted husband of 30 years; stepson Rodney Northbird of Cass Lake, Minn., siblings, Demencio (Alicia) Sanchez of Asherton, Tex., Julia (Jesus) Garza of Cotulla, Tex., Jose Maria (Berta) Sanchez Jr. of Uvalde, Tex., Guadalupe Sanchez of San Antonio, Tex., Simon (Joee) Sanchez of Grand Forks, N.D., Melissa (Don) Kelley of Lewisburg, Tenn. and Rogelio (Annalisa) Sanchez of Grand Forks, N.D. Her loss is also deeply mourned by many nieces, nephews, God children and countless friends.

Anna was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Josephina Lopez, Lidia Espinoza, Ricardo Sanchez, Jesus Sanchez and Teresa Avila.

Memorial Service: 2:00 PM on Thursday, December 28, 2017 in Dahl Funeral Home, 2029 Central Ave. NW, East Grand Forks, MN.

Visitation: 1 Hour Prior Memorial Service on Thursday, December 28th .

Online Guestbook: www.dandahlfuneralhome.com

Arrangements By: Dahl Funeral Home ~ East Grand Forks, Minnesota