Mylah B. Olson, 79, of Grand Forks, passed away Thursday, December 21, 2017, at Valley Eldercare Center in Grand Forks.

Mylah Burdelle Peterson was born May 21, 1938, to Bennie & Myrtle Peterson in Oslo, MN. She was baptized and confirmed in Bigwoods Lutheran Church.

She graduated from Oslo High School in 1956, and from the area vocational school in Thief River Falls, MN as a cosmetologist in 1958.

Mylah worked as the manager for a beauty shop in Neche until buying her own shop in Minto, ND, in 1962. In 1965, she became an instructor at Bernel’s School of Hair Design in Grand Forks.

She married Ervin Olson on June 17, 1967, in Oslo, MN. They lived on the Olson family farm at Michigan, ND, where they farmed until 1981, when they moved to Grand Forks.

Mylah and Ervin enjoyed sports activities, traveling, and helping people. Mylah always enjoyed sending cards, gifts, and phoning friends and relatives.

She was a member of Calvary Lutheran Church in Grand Forks.

Mylah is survived by her husband, Ervin.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Beverly; mother & father-in-law, Oscar & Edna Olson; sister-in-law, Sharon Larson; grandparents and several aunts & uncles.

MEMORIAL SERVICE: 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, December 27, 2017 at Calvary Lutheran Church in Grand Forks, with visitation the hour prior to the service at the church.

INURNMENT: At a later date 2018 at the Bigwoods Lutheran Cemetery in rural Oslo, MN.

