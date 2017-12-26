Ronald P. Olson, 81, of rural East Grand Forks, MN died peacefully Tuesday, December 19, 2017 at the North Star Manor in Warren, MN, after a hard-fought battle with COPD.

Ron was born on January 7, 1936, in Grand Forks, ND. He was the first of two children born to Paul and Martha (Ovsak) Olson. He grew up farming with his dad near Tabor, MN, and graduated from the AC (Agricultural College) in Crookston, MN in 1954. While attending the AC, Ronnie took part in football, wrestling, and baseball, with his greatest passion being baseball. He met his future wife, Bonnie Haugen of Alvarado, MN, at a dance in Oslo, MN. Ronnie and Bonnie were united in marriage on November 27, 1956, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Tabor, MN, and were life-long members there. Their union was blessed with six children: Dee, Robert, Shari, Paula, Kyle and Ronda.

In his early adult years, Ron pursued his love for the game of baseball, playing in an amateur league in northern Minnesota. According to his teammates, he was the best catcher in the league. As his family grew, dairy farming became his focus. Over the years, his kids participated in many area dairy shows, including the county fairs, TRF Dairy Day, the RRV Winter Shows, and the Minnesota State Fair. Ronnie and Bonnie were dairy farmers for the majority of their married lives, retiring in the mid 1990’s. Ron was a hard-working man who rarely took time off, but when he did, he enjoyed fishing, bowling, singing in the church choir, puzzle-making, and being with family. He was a dedicated fan of the Minnesota Twins.

After Bonnie’s sudden passing in 2010, Ron continued to live independently on the farm for many years. He became an avid vegetable gardener and a pretty good cook. This has been a challenging year for Ron, with many hospitalizations and medical treatments. In his short stay at North Star Manor, he had become a favorite and will be dearly missed by all.

Ron is survived by 6 children, Dee Olson of East Grand Forks, MN; Robert (Shirley) Olson of Alvarado, MN; Shari (Rick Nikunen) Olson-Nikunen of Phoenix, AZ and Thief River Falls, MN; Paula (Ron) Salentine of Euclid, MN; Kyle (Kristin) Olson of Sartell, MN; and Ronda (Mike) Biermaier of Thief River Falls, MN; 14 grandchildren, Rachel (Josh) Johnston; Tyler (Annie) Olson; Matthew (Laura Skinner) Olson; Willie Nikunen; Aubrey (Jacob) Barney; Luke Schulz; Nick, Jake, and Madison Salentine; Grant, Carter, and Brooklyn Olson; Meleah and Blake Biermaier; 11 great-grandchildren; and brother, Philip Olson of East Grand Forks, MN. He was preceded in death by his wife Bonnie and his parents, Paul and Martha.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.

Funeral Service: 11:00 AM on Saturday, December 23, 2017 in Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Tabor, MN.

Visitation: One Hour Prior To Funeral Mass on Saturday, December 23rd in Holy Trinity Catholic Church

Interment: Holy Trinity Catholic Cemetery ~ Tabor, MN

