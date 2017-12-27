Bring on the crafts!

Greenbush resident Brenda Sather best describes herself as one with a crafting addiction.

Sather began her #1 favorite, that of scrapbooking, in 1996.

“My (twin) sister, Bonnie and I have always enjoyed crafting, and one day she called, wondering if I had heard about scrapbooking.”

That’s all it took. Brenda decided to enroll in a scrapbooking class that was offered as part of the Community Education program here in town.

“Creative Memories was just getting started at the time. We learned how to cut and design pages for pictures, how to crop a photo, and embellish pages,” Brenda stated.

As of now, there are close to 100 scrapbooks neatly arranged on wooden shelves in the closet that was once part of son Zack’s bedroom. The biggest majority of the scrapbooks are 12×12”; there are a few smaller-sized ones as well. And, they are archival safe.

“When Zack went off to college, I missed him for a couple of weeks and then thought, I’m moving down here (basement) into his room,” she said with a satisfied look.

Brenda now has a perfect area which allows her to have her all of her crafts and necessary material at the end of her finger tips all in one room. It’s fittingly known as her “studio”.

“I do family albums, basically every day life experiences. I take pictures of pictures so our kids also have albums of their own special life events – birthdays, graduations, Christmas, proms – and messy rooms!” she laughed.

“When the grandchildren have a meltdown and their parents get upset with them, it is fun to bring out the photo albums and show photos of my own kids during their tantrums when they were little. For me, capturing all of life’s little moments are important!”

To see the complete story, read the December 20 issue of The Tribune in print or online.