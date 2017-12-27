CBP proceeds with reducing hours at Lancaster and Roseau

The hours at the Lancaster and Roseau ports of entry (POE) will be changing as of January 7, 2018. Despite heavy opposition to the reduction in hours, the U. S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) is going ahead with the changes.

Roseau’s closing time will change from midnight to 8 p.m. Instead of closing at 10 p.m. daily, the Lancaster POE will now close at 6 p.m. during the winter months and 8 p.m. in the summer months. The summer months begin on Canada’s Victoria holiday, which is May 21 in 2018, and end after Labor Day.

In their statement on the new hours, the CBP gave as their reasoning: “current and historical vehicle crossing data and limited CBP resources.” They also referred to the reduction in hours as “slight.”

While the Lancaster hours aren’t being cut to 4 p.m. as originally proposed, the concern is still for potential impact on local economies along the Highway 59 corridor.

“I think it is a decision based solely on numbers, with little, or no regard for the citizens of the region, both north and south. “ Karlstad Mayor Mitch Borneman said.