Charles I. “Chuck” Viergutz, Sr., 80 of Grand Forks fell asleep in death on Saturday, December 23, 2017 at Altru Hospital with his loving family and friends by his side.

Charles Ivil Viergutz was born on February 15, 1937 in Coeur D Alene, ID the son of Ivil and Emily (Jonas) Viergutz. Chuck grew up in Nebraska and first worked for a railroad company. Chuck had many occupations during his lifetime. His longest was working in the hide cellar at a meat packing plant outside Schuyler, NE. Chuck married his first wife, Jean Birkel, and they had two children: Jeanie and Charles Jr. “Chuckie”.

He was baptized as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses on January 19, 1985. He was united in marriage to a fellow Witness, Annette Osell, on February 1, 1986 in Grand Forks. Along with Chuckie they raised two children: Nathan and Jessica. They first lived in Grand Forks and then moved to Schuyler, NE. They returned to the Grand Forks area in 1994. Shortly after returning to the area Chuck began working for the J.R. Simplot Company as a custodian. He retired in 2001.

Chuck is preceded in death by his parents and his sister Ivileen Martinez. Chuck is survived by his wife of more than 31 years, Annette Viergutz of Grand Forks, ND; children, Jeanie (Jeff) Taake of Papillion, NE, Charles “Chuckie” Viergutz of Grand Forks, ND, Nathan (Melanie) Viergutz of East Grand Forks, MN and Jessica Viergutz of Grand Forks, ND; grandchildren, Sydney Taake, Kiley Viergutz, and Mackenzie Viergutz and several nieces, nephews and friends.

Memorial Service: 3:00 PM on Saturday, December 30, 2017 at The Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 2311 River Rd. NW, East Grand Forks, MN

Visitation: One Hour Prior to Memorial Service on Saturday

