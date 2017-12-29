The National Weather Service in Grand Forks is reporting that Hazardous wind chills are expected today through Monday morning (a long duration). A wind chill advisory remains in effect today, and a wind chill warning begins tonight and continues into Monday morning.

Impacts:

– Wind Chills. The coldest readings, down to around 50 below zero, are expected tonight and Saturday night. By Sunday night, the coldest readings will be from 40 below to 45 below zero.