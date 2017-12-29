Hazardous wind chills are expected today through Monday morning
The National Weather Service in Grand Forks is reporting that Hazardous wind chills are expected today through Monday morning (a long duration). A wind chill advisory remains in effect today, and a wind chill warning begins tonight and continues into Monday morning.
Impacts:
– Wind Chills. The coldest readings, down to around 50 below zero, are expected tonight and Saturday night. By Sunday night, the coldest readings will be from 40 below to 45 below zero.
– Accumulating Snow. A dusting to around an inch of snow is expected today south of an line from Valley City, North Dakota, to Fergus Falls, Minnesota.
The NWS of Grand Forks stresses the importance of dressing appropriately if venturing outdoors for ANY period of time and carrying a winter survival kit in vehicles.