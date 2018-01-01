Evelyn Schmalz, 86, of Badger, MN, died on Monday, December 25, 2017 in her home at Badger.

Evelyn Schmalz was born Evelyn Ruth Veverka, the daughter of Emil & Rose (Schlapman) Veverka, on January 24, 1931 at Killdeer, ND. She grew up and attended schools in North Dakota. She graduated from Dickinson High School and then continued with Teachers Training and taught in Fayette, ND.

She married the love of her life, William “Willie” Schmalz on December 26, 1950.

They lived in various places in North Dakota. Later they moved to Keene, ND, where they started their ranch. In 1968, they moved to Caribou, MN to become full time ranchers. It was successful and the tradition is still carried on today by their son & grandson & their families.

Willie & Evelyn retired from the Caribou ranch in 1993 and moved to Badger, MN where they enjoyed their retirement years, traveling in their RV, fishing and dancing. Evelyn’s favorite pastimes were sewing, cooking, especially pies, dancing, carpentry & fishing.

Evelyn is survived by Children—Deb (David) Dokken of Greenbush, MN, Blaine “Butch” (Faye) Schmalz of Lancaster, MN, Kay Wallace of Tupelo, OK, Billie (Bob) Krieg of Tupelo, OK & Darla (Les) Wallenberg of Lancaster, MN.

Grandchildren—Becky Dahlgren, Mindy Berger, Darby Dokken, Amy Rominski, Kelsey Stenmark, Cody Schmalz, Wendy Fredrickson, Angie Sobolik, Amanda Harris, Klint Mahne & Hunter Wallace.

Great-Grandchildren—Trevor Grand, Alex & Maisy Ylitalo, Ali & Tylor Berger, Kayla Hagen, Anna Marie Dokken, Grant, Garrett & Greta Rominski, Siri, Joie, Kiefer, Brynlee & Soren Stenmark, Ty & Tayah Schmalz, Courtney, Payton & Sophie Fredrickson, Carter & Brody Sobolik, Ahviana, Bishop & Adalyah Harris.

Two Great-great-grandchildren—Raven & Jemma.

A Sister—Kathleen Stroh of Killdeer, ND.

Sisters-in-Law—Annabell (Gerry) Weber of Dickinson, ND & Elaine (John) Buresh of Towner, ND.

She was preceded in death by her husband on November 24, 2016, parents, a baby son—Brian, grandchildren—Stacy Wallenberg & Jody Schmalz.

Funeral Services were held at 2 pm on Friday, December 29 in St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Badger, MN, with Father John Kleinwachter, officiating. Music was provided by Sara Carpenter & John Burkel. The Pallbearers were her grandsons—Klint Mahne, Hunter Wallace, Cody Schmalz & Darby Dokken. Honorary Pallbearers were Mom’s Angels. Eucharistic Ministers were Lois Dostal, Lynn Hlucny & Phyllis Ellenson. Jason Rominski & Amanda Harris were the Readers. Gift Bearers were Garrett, Grant & Greta Rominski. Altar Servers were Jack Burkel & Aiden Carpenter.

Spring Burial will take place in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery. Arrangements were with Gieseke Funeral Chapel of Greenbush.