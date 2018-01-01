Gene Wojchowski, 75, of Greenbush, died Monday, December 25, 2017 at LifeCare Greenbush Manor in Greenbush.

Gene Wojchowski, the son of Walter & Rose (Svoboda) Wojchowski, was born in Skagen Township, Roseau County, near Greenbush, MN on November 20, 1942. He grew up and attended Greenbush School.

In 1960, Gene started working at the Farmers Co-op Creamery in Greenbush testing milk and driving milk truck and then ran the produce section.

He married Twyla Melby on August 12, 1964 at Blessed Sacrament Church. They resided in Greenbush.

Gene managed the Farmers Coop Ag Service in Greenbush for over 20 years while doing some farming on the side with his sons Kris and Kurt. In 1992, he started working at Polaris Industries but was forced to retire in 2006 due to medical reasons. Gene truly loved going to work every day and made many friends during his time there.

Gene enjoyed snowmobiling, putting on hundreds of miles each winter. He also loved summer and winter fishing and deer hunting. You could often find Gene on his tractor, mowing grass and the many trails on the farm. Gene loved flowers & gardening, and cruising with Twyla on his Ranger. He also spent many hours target shooting, reloading ammunition and he especially loved visiting with family and friends.

Gene was a kind, soft spoken man who always had a positive attitude and outlook on life. With all the medical issues he faced in the past 31 years, he never complained. No matter how sick he was, he would always say, “it’s one of those deals.”

He is survived by his devoted wife, Twyla, of 53 years; children, Kim (Darin) Gram of Middle River MN, Kris (Lonny) Wojchowski of Grand Forks ND and Kurt (Nikki) Wojchowski of Greenbush MN; grandchildren Krystle (Adam) Gerdes, Candice (Adam) Langaas, Kendall Majer, TeJay, Jacey and Conner Wojchowski, Kerry Strub & Casey Gram; great-grandchildren Addison, Isaac & Evelyn Gerdes, Cale Lindland, Cora and Colt Langaas, and Briar Palmieri; siblings, Karen (Bryce) Minske of Roseau MN, Kenneth (Jean) Wojciehowski Greenbush MN, and Marianne (Loren) Ballard Roseau MN.

He was preceded in death by his parents Walter and Rose; Godparents, Aloyz & Julia Wojciechowski as well as many aunts, uncles & cousins.

Funeral Service were held Saturday, December 30 at 10:30 AM in Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Greenbush with Father George Noel, officiating. Music was by Jeanne Novacek, organist, Darcy Hasson, song leader & Nikki Wojchowski, soloist. Gift Bearers were Gene’s grandchildren, Eucharistic Ministers were Elinor Koshenina & Karen Hedman. The Reader was Nikki Wojchowski. Altar Server was Connor Wojchowski. Pallbearers were Kris, Kurt, TeJay & Conner Wojchowski, Gary Peterson, John Baker & Albin Pulczinski. Honorary Pallbearers were the staff, Gene’s co-workers and friends at Polaris Industries. The Knights of Columbus were the Honorary Group in attendance.

Burial will be in the Blessed Sacrament Cemetery in the springtime. Funeral Arrangements were with Gieseke Funeral Chapel of Greenbush.