Ethel Mae “Dolly” (Schipper) Sondreal, 89

Ethel Mae “Dolly” (Schipper) Sondreal age 89, formerly of Reynolds, ND died peacefully early Sunday morning, December 31, 2017, in Altru hospice care at Valley Eldercare Center, Grand Forks, ND.

Ethel was born December 13, 1928 and was the 6th of 7 children born to the union of Marie and John Schipper at Bethesda Hospital in Crookston, MN. She was baptized and confirmed at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Crookston. She grew up in rural Euclid, MN where she attended grades 1-7 and then attended grades 8-12 at Crookston Central. Following high school, she went to work at various places around Crookston.

While visiting her sister at work, at the Barrel Drive Inn in Crookston, she met the love of her life, Willis. They were married November 5, 1950 in Crookston, MN. They moved to rural Reynolds, ND, and were blessed with three daughters and one son. They raised their family while working side by side running their family farm with Willis’ brother Gene. After 63 years on the farm, Willis and Ethel moved into

Parkwood Place, Grand Forks, ND. Eventually she moved to Valley Eldercare Center where Willis would visit her every day. She loved getting involved with the activities there and quickly made friends with many of her neighbors and staff.

Ethel gave back whenever she could. She was an active member of Ringsaker Lutheran Church where she taught Sunday school, served with the ladies’ aid, a proud volunteer and leader of 4-H, a volunteer and school board member at Central Valley Public School. Her favorite pastimes were reading, crossword puzzles, and playing penny slots at the casino.

She joins her husband of 66 years, Willis, her parents Marie and Jack Schipper, daughter Karrie Delker, granddaughters Holly and Ivy Nadeau, brothers Billy and Bobby Schipper, and sisters Angela Beattie, Audrey Delude, and Dorothy Demarais with the Lord. She is survived by her daughters Pam (David) Egan and Kathy Tweten, her son Kevin (Beth) Sondreal, thirteen grandchildren and seven greatgrandchildren as well as her sister, Jacqueline Burke.

In lieu of flowers, Ethel would love for you to give back to your favorite charity.

Ethel will be remembered by her smile, sense of humor, and telling everyone, “You look nice today!” May God richly bless the memory of Ethel Mae.

Funeral Service: 11:00 am ~ Thursday, January 4, 2018, at Climax Lutheran Church in Climax, MN.

Visitation: 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm with a Prayer Service at 6:30 pm ~ Wednesday, January 3, 2018, at Dahl Funeral Home in East Grand Forks, MN

Interment: Ringsaker Cemetery ~ Buxton, ND

