Sheri Stusynski, 35

Sheri Marie Stusynski, the daughter of Jerry and Mary (Nork) Price, was born on January 16, 1982, at Corvallis, Oregon. She attended school and grew to womanhood at Klamath Falls, Oregon, and graduated from high school at Mazama, Oregon, in 2000. Sheri attended Northland College at Thief River Falls for two years, receiving an Associates degree. On July 5, 2013, she married Corey Stusynski at Klamath Falls. Since their marriage, the couple has made their home at Karlstad where she attended Resurrection Community Church. Sheri passed away unexpectedly at her home in Karlstad on Friday, morning, December 15, 2017, at the age of 35 years, 10 months and 16 days. She is survived by her husband, Corey; her parents; two daughters: Hannah Jensen, of Brinsmade, North Dakota, and Abby Stusynski, Karlstad; one son: Aden Jensen, of Brinsmade; two step-sons: Hunter and Alex Stusynski, both of Carrington, North Dakota; siblings: brother, Jason (Regina) Price, of Klamath Falls, and sister, Kim Springle; two nephews: Craig and Troy Price; step-mother: Sue Price and step-father: Dave Sexton Memorial services were held Saturday, December 30, 2017, at Resurrection Community Church, Karlstad, Minnesota, with Pastor Matthew Dehnert – Officiant. Arrangements with Collins Funeral Homes of Karlstad, Greenbush and Middle River, MN. An online guest book is available at www.collinsfunerals.com