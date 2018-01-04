Karlstad Library now open first Saturday of every month

Library hours are changing for the Karlstad Library in the year 2018. Starting January 6, the library will now be open on the first Saturday of every month. The new hours will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

All library patrons will be able to check out or buy items, pick up holds, and use the computer and iPads.

The Karlstad City Council asked Kristi Hanson, the NWRL Director, for more hours to be granted to the Karlstad library this winter. During the September 12, 2017, regular meeting, Hanson was present to give the council an update on the library as well as to ask for a two percent increase in the budget allotted to the library each year.

