Herbert Reese Jr, 82

Herbert Reese Jr was welcomed home to his heavenly father on the morning of December 16th 2017 at the age of 85 years 2 months and 12 days.

Herbert was born the 4th child of Herbert Sr and LouVicia (Foster) Reese in Greenbush Mn.

Herbert is survived by his wife Marlene (Flaten) Reese and by his children: Kim (Rick) Hilde – Arnolds Park, IA, Phillip (Darcy) Reese – Thief River Falls, MN, Elizabeth Ede – Arlington Heights, IL, Luke (Kari) Reese – Shafer, MN, David Reese – Scottsdale, AZ, Christopher (Shelly) Reese – Mesa, AZ, Mikkel Reese – CO, Nicholas (Melissa) Reese – Phoenix, AZ. 17 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren and 1great-great grandchild. Siblings Doris Kranz and Virginia Sovde.

Herbert is preceded in death by: His sons Matthew and Herbert III. Parents: Herbert Sr and LouVicia Reese. Siblings: Hector Sr, Gregory, Phillip and Shirley Ann.

At Herbert’s request he did not want anyone to have to travel in the middle of winter so the funeral services will be held at Blessed Sacrament Church in Greenbush MN spring/early summer of 2018 the date to be set later.