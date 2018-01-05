Pietruszewski is Tri-County teacher of the year

Justina Pietruszewski has received the Teacher of the Year award for Tri-County School in Karlstad, MN. Each year, all 20 teachers at Tri-County narrow down nominations to three candidates. A vote is taken to determine which teacher was outstanding for the year in their classroom as well as working with other teachers, paraprofessionals, and staff.

“I don’t know why I won,” Pietruszewski said, “I don’t want to take a lot of credit for it because I truly believe that our school works together to do what’s best for the kids in our classes and to provide opportunities.”

Pietruszewski divides her time between teaching Art and Family and Consumer Science, or FACS, to the 7-12 grades.

