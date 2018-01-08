Charles “Chucky” I. Viergutz, Jr., 44, Grand Forks, passed away on Monday, January 1, 2018 at REM North Dakota, 301 39th Ave South.

Charles Viergutz, Jr. was born December 3, 1973 in Fremont, Nebraska to Charles I. Viergutz, Sr. and Jean M. (Birkel) Walton. Chucky, as his family called him, was born with Down Syndrome. He faced many obstacles which he always met with determination. He was very social and outgoing and generous with giving hugs. Chucky grew up and attended school in Schuyler, Nebraska. He graduated from Schuyler Central High School.

In 1994 Chucky moved to the Grand Forks, North Dakota area with his father, Chuck, stepmother, Annette (Osell) and brother, Nathan Viergutz. Chucky attended Agassiz Enterprises day support for several years. He regularly attended Bible study meetings at the Kingdom Hall with his parents.

Chucky moved to his final home at REM North Dakota in January 2011. He was known by his REM family as “Chuck”. Chuck was an active participant in preforming arts and other functions for the LISTEN Drop-In Center. He went to the LISTEN dances almost every Friday and he would dress up in a nice shirt and tie. He loved going out to eat; KFC was his favorite place. He enjoyed going to the races during the summer and looked forward to the Hairball concert every year. He liked going for car rides around town and enjoyed events at town square like the fireworks on the 4th of July. He LOVED music. If he was having a hard day, they would play Orange Pop, COPS theme song, or Achy Breaky Heart and he would cheer right up, dance and sing along. He loved Super Heroes, specifically those that were a part of the Avengers. The Incredible Hulk was one of his favorites. His REM family will always remember Chuck for his awesome sense of humor, his sweetness, and his sense of style.

Chucky is survived by his mother, Jean (Bobby) Walton of Carter Lake, Iowa; step-mother, Annette Viergutz of Grand Forks, North Dakota; siblings, sister Jeanie (Jeff) Taake of Papillion, Nebraska, brother Nathan (Melanie) Viergutz of East Grand Forks, Minnesota, and sister Jessica Viergutz of Grand Forks, North Dakota; many aunts, uncles, cousins, and nieces.

He was preceded in death by his father and grandparents Ivil and Emily Viergutz, and Henry and Katherine Birkel.

Memorial Service: 4:00 PM on Saturday, January 6, 2018 at The Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 2311 River Rd. NW, East Grand Forks, Minnesota

Visitation: One Hour Prior to Memorial Service on Saturday

