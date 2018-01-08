Nancy L. Keller, 73

Nancy L. Keller, age 73 of East Grand Forks, MN passed away on Friday, January 05, 2018 at Altru Hospital in Grand Forks, ND.

Nancy Lee Keller was born on May 24, 1944 in Grafton, ND, the daughter of Roy D. and Margaret M. (Weis) Bounds. Nancy grew up and attended school in Joliette, ND and graduated from Joliette High School. On September 4, 1960 she was united in marriage to Edward A. Werman and they lived in Pembina, ND. Then in 1962 they went to Germany and lived in Manaleim and Badtolz while Edward was in the military. From 1966 to 1970, they lived in Fortbrag, Fayetteville, NC. Then in 1970 they moved to Grafton, ND. Sadly Edward passed away on June 1, 1971. In 1973 she moved to East Grand Forks, MN where she worked for Tri Valley Head Start. She married William L. Keller on May 5, 1972 in Grafton, ND. She was a member of the VFW Ladies Axillary and the Gold Star Wives. In 1982 she met her significant other, Joseph Bartlette. Sadly in 2013 Joseph passed away.

Family members of Nancy include her children, Robin (Wally) Cash of East Grand Forks, MN, Alec Werman of Columbia Heights, MN and Charles (Sarah) Keller of Lincoln, NE; 7 grandchildren, Kyle Cash, Lindsey (Darren) Szcczepanski, Amy (Brian) O’Donnell, Shelby Cash, Makenzie Knudson, Lauren Taylor and Rachel Lipins; 3 great-grandchildren, Beckett, Landon and Arija; siblings, Evelyn (Charles) Mahood of Seattle, WA, Leroy Bounds of Aberdeen, WA, Jerry Bounds of St. Thomas, ND.

Nancy is preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Rose Young and Helen Mahood and also her 2 husbands, Edward and William; brothers, John and Burt Bounds

Memorial Service: 6:00 PM on Tuesday, January 9, 2018 in Dahl Funeral Home, 2029 Central Ave. NW, East Grand Forks, MN

Visitation: 4:00 to 6:00 on Tuesday in Dahl Funeral Home.

Interment: Grafton City Cemetery in the Spring of 2018

