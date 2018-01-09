Minutes of Regular Meeting The Board of Trustees Badger (MN) ISD 676

Minutes of Regular Meeting The Board of Trustees Badger ISD 676 A Regular Meeting of the Board of Trustees of Badger ISD 676 was held Monday, December 11, 2017, beginning at 7:30 PM in the FACS Room. 1. Call to Order at 7:31 P.M. 1. 1. Roll Call: Jamie Isane, Jim Christianson, Cari Dostal, Carol Rhen, Jeramy Swenson Absent: Curt Hauger 1. 2. Administration: Tom Jerome, Shena Brandt, Stacey Warne 1. 3. Department Managers: Jarod Magnusson 2. Visitors Present: Gretchen Lee, Ashley Lambert, Tessa Blummer, and Ryan Bergeron Visitor Comments: None 2. 1. Truth in Taxation 2. 2. Badger FCCLA “Ghost Out” Project • Will take place in the spring • Letters explaining the project will be sent home to parents giving them the option of whether or not they would like their child to participate. 3. Approval of Agenda A motion was made by Member Rhen, seconded by Member Christianson and UC that, BE IT RESOLVED that the Board of Education approve the agenda of the December 11th, 2017 Regular Board Meeting as presented/amended. 4. Minutes 4. 1. Recommended motion: Member Christianson moved to approve the minutes of the November 13th, 2017 Regular Board Meeting. Motion seconded by Member Rhen. 5. Consent Agenda 5. 1. Pay Bills: Motion by Member Rhen to approve the payment of bills check #58115 through check #58186 as listed, Purchasing Card electronic payments dated December 4th, 2017 and Electronic Fund Transfers as submitted. Motion seconded by Member Christianson. 6. Additional Agenda Items 7. Communications 7. 1. Superintendent 7. 1. a. Building and Grounds • Nothing to report 7. 1. b. Student Enrollment • As of December 7th, 2017 : Badger Enrollment is: 233 • December 8th, 2016 : Badger Enrollment was: 247 • *see attached 7. 1. c. NWSC Environmental Health & Safety Inspection • Environmental Health & Safety Inspection conducted by Brian Byklum. Inspection occurred on November 21st. • Details of the inspection report were reviewed and discussed with Mr. Byklum 7. 1. d. 2018 School Board Bill Rotation • Board members will be partnered with another board member throughout the 2018 calendar year to review bills prior to each regular board meeting • Review attached schedule and let me know if you have any conflicts. • *see attached 7. 1. e. Region 1 Joint Powers Board Election • Three vacancies need to be filled • Each Vacancy is a three year term • Board members are asked to complete ballot. • Deadline for completed ballots is December 28, 2017 • Paper ballots will be provided at board meeting for board members to complete. • *see attached 7. 1. f. Badger School District Names AAA Award Winners • The AAA award is a Minnesota State High School League award • Purpose of the award is to recognize and honor High School Seniors who have excelled in the areas of Academics, Athletics and Fine Arts • Students must have a minimum GPA of cumulative 3.0 • Students will be honored at Region 8 banquet in Mahnomen on February 7th • Badger Triple A award winners for 2017 – 2018 are Joanna Erickson and Tyler Isane 7. 1. g. Badger School District Names ExCEL Award Winners • The ExCELaward is a Minnesota State High School League sponsored award that recognizes and honors excellence in Education, Community and Leadership. • Students must: • º Be a High School Junior º Making satisfactory progress toward graduation º Participate in MSHSL fine arts and/or athletic activities º Hold a leadership position in school º Work voluntarily in their community • Badger ExCEL Award winners for the 2017 – 2018 Academic year are Karissa Kaml and Alex Ylitalo 7. 1. h. Badger School District Scholastic Book Fair • Coordinated by Mrs. Sheri Verbout • Mrs. Kukowski and Mrs. Rhen help to set up the book fair as well as work during “open hours” when possible. • Parents also volunteer to help • Book Fair offers a variety of reading materials for K-12 students. • Proceeds from the book fair will result in books and educational materials that will directly benefit classrooms and the library. • Book Fair is available online as well. • *see attached 7. 1. i. Winter Concert Series • Under the direction of Ms. Erickson and Mr. Carpenter Badger students will perform a series of musical selections during two separate winter concerts • K-6 Elementary Winter Concert will take place December 15th at 2:00 p.m. • High School Winter Concert (Instrumental and Vocal) will take place December 19th at 7:00 p.m 7. 1. j. FIRST Robotics • Medtronic has agreed to sponsor the Badger FIRST Robotics Team. • Medtronic has committed $5,000.00 to the FIRST Robotics Program. • Funds will be utilized to pay for the registration fee for Regional Competition. 7. 1. k. MSBA Delegate Assembly • Board Member Rhen serves as a MSBA Delegate • Regional advocacy meetings were in Thief River Falls on September 12th and Bemidji on September 14th. • The delegate assembly communicates concerns and problems, as well as ideas of what the state can do to help alleviate the concerns 7. 1. l. Student Meal Policy • Required to have meal policy as a result of legislation • No student will be denied meal or served alternative meal as a result of a negative balance in lunch account • *see attached 7. 2. Dean of Students 7. 2. a. Fall Sports Banquet • November 21st and had good turnout with over 80 meals being served and awards were handed out 7. 2. b. Winter Sports • All winter sports are in full swing. • The girls basketball team will need to reschedule two games due to weather 7. 2. c. Joint Sports Board Committee • Met on November 16th in Greenbush • Club financials were reviewed • Shuttle bus issues were discussed and have been resolved 8. Reports 8. 1. Accept Cash Report through November 30th, 2017 subject to audit. Motion by Member Swenson, Second by Member Dostal. U.C. 8. 2. Safety Committee Report • Met this evening, December 11th at 6:30 p.m. • Approved meeting minutes from the October 9th meeting • Reviewed weather late start procedures and custodial preventative measures for snow removal and ice prevention • Reviewed the Health and Safety Summary Report and recommendations provided by Brian Byklum with the Northwest Service Cooperative • Reviewed the report from the State Fire Marshall. A few things outside will need to be fixed once the weather warms up • Next meeting will be March 12th at 6:30 p.m. 9. Proposed Resolutions December 11th, 2017 9. 1. Certify levy at the maximum amount ($313,203.37) Motion by Member Christianson, Second by Member Rhen. U.C. 9. 2. Approve Charles Wilt as a School Bus Driver. Motion by Member Swenson, Second by Member Christianson. U.C. 9. 3. Approve FCCLA Student “Ghost Out” Project as presented. Motion by Member Swenson. Second by Member Christianson. U.C. 10. Adjourn Motion by Member Christianson, Second by Member Dostal to adjourn the meeting at 8:55 P.M. Cari Dostal, Clerk Jamie Isane, Chairperson (January 10, 2018)