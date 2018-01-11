Building more than a LEGO robot

Greenbush-Middle River eighth grade student Raymond Tarala always has had an interest in legos. When GMR provided eighth graders with a LEGO robotics class option for the first time, Raymond had no problem pursuing this option, deciding to join the team’s build team. He joined LEGO robotics for the opportunity to research and find out how to build a robot, a better option he figured then just sitting at home and reading. Getting to do all this with his classmates just made it better for him.

“My favorite part is being able to work with a group on a lego project because (with) all other stuff, I normally lock myself in my room and build,” Raymond said.

Fellow classmate and LEGO robot builder Nathan Waage has always enjoyed doing hands-on activities. When asked about what he enjoys most about lego robotics, he not only pointed to his classmates, but also the unique opportunity it provides.

“I had a lot of fun working with my teammates on building a robot and it’s not too often you can say I just built a robot,” Waage said.

Thirteen GMR eighth grade students signed up for this fall class. Like FIRST Robotics–the organization the high school robotics team competes in–LEGO robotics provides many of the same lessons and numerous opportunities, beyond just building a robot.

“(It’s) the same thing on a smaller scale,” team advisor and GMR teacher Mary Anderson said.

Besides Anderson, GMR senior student and FIRST Robotics team member Emily Tarala and GMR paraprofessional Meghan Kvien help the team.

Anderson decided to start a LEGO Robotics team at GMR after seeing LEGO robotics teams at the FIRST Robotics World Competition and hearing about the benefits of and the excitement created by starting a lego robotics team.

To avoid excluding those students who may be busy with other extracurricular activities, the school decided to offer LEGO robotics during the school day. The students take this as a homeroom class from 11:15 am-11:45 am each day. Some students also dedicated some after school time to this activity, specifically a week prior to the team’s scrimmage event in Warroad in early December.

“We decided to register (and) see what it’s about. I have learned its kind of like the first year (with) FRC (FIRST Robotics Competitions),” Anderson said, “where you thought it was just going to be small little pieces and then all of a sudden you find out there’s all these different areas.”