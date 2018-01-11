Dale Rasmussen, 89, of Stephen, MN, passed away at Kittson Memorial Nursing Home in Hallock, MN on December 29, 2017. Dale June Carlson was born June 10, 1928 to William and Hilda Carlson. She grew up in rural Hallock and Lancaster, MN and graduated from Lancaster High School. After completing business school, Dale worked as a bookkeeper for the Stephen Implement Company. On June 5, 1949, she was united in marriage to Wallace H. Rasmussen at Grace Lutheran Church in Hallock. They spent their married life in Stephen with Dale managing the finances for her husband’s business, Rasmussen Plumbing and Heating. Her husband Wallace passed away on March 29, 2007. Dale was an active member of the First Lutheran Church in Stephen, and later Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Argyle, MN. Besides local church involvement, she served in various offices for area Lutheran Synod and Women’s activities. She always enjoyed speaking at churches about her love for Christ. Dale and Wallace passionately volunteered at Lake of the Woods Bible Camp for 25 years. She was also a member of the American Legion Auxiliary since 1948. In addition to serving as an officer, she would often speak at Memorial Day Ceremonies. Dale proudly supported the Stephen community, including the Senior Citizens Chapter. In 2002, Dale was chosen as Marshall County’s Outstanding Senior Citizen. In later years her favorite pastime was embroidery for her daughter’s quilts. Dale is survived by her two daughters, Mary (Allan) Nelson, Fort Collins, CO and Lori (Keith) Johnson, Hendersonville, NC; six grandchildren: Kari (Jose) Torres, Katy, TX; Stephen Nelson, Bend, OR; David Nelson, Denver, CO; Ramon (Steven) Johnson, Erie, PA; Kaj Johnson, New York, NY; Kelly Nelson, Denver, CO; five great grandchildren; sister-in-law Doris Carlson; several nieces and nephews, and foreign exchange daughter Monique Favilliar from Paris, France. She is proceeded in death by her parents, husband Wallace and three brothers: Walter, Stanley, and Harley. A Celebration of Life Service was held at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, Argyle on Saturday, January 6, 2018 at 11 a.m., with Reverend Warren Swanson presiding. Marlys Swanson, organist. Leslie Widner and Ann Woinarowicz, soloists. Casket bearers were David Sunsdahl, David DeLisle, Mike Wysocki, Leroy Hougard, Dan Rominski and Neil Widner. Memorial contributions in lieu of flowers may be made to the Stephen Volunteer Ambulance and the Stephen Fire Department. Austin Funeral Chapel.