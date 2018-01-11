Doris Swenson, 104

Doris Christine Swenson, 104, of Lancaster, Minnesota passed away Thursday, December 28, 2017 at the Kittson Memorial Nursing Home. Doris was born May 9, 1913, to Otto and Hilda “Tillie” Lund. She was one of 10 children. She graduated from Lancaster High School in 1932. Doris was a homemaker and mother of six children, Carol Jean Dahlquist (Fred, Andy), Larry “Butch” Hunter (Ann), Phyllis Nelson (Ron), Shirley Pearson (Perry), Carley Stenquist (John), and Connie Bergeson. Doris was the sister of Rodney Lund; grandmother of Gary, Alan, Andrea, Gwen, Bill, Tim, Beth, Kim, Kristi, Jason, Sarah, Philip, Anthony, Amy, Jock, Jeremy, Jake, Caylie, and Cassie; and has many great and great great grandchildren. She was also “Grandma D” to many others. She was passionate about her hometown, Lancaster, and all the people in it. She was a faithful member of Lancaster Covenant Church. Doris was kind, friendly, and easy to talk to. She left an impression on everyone she met. Doris was preceded in death by her parents Otto and Hilda Lund, her husbands Bill Hunter and Carl Swenson, brothers Marvin, Orval “Ding,” Leslie, Larry, Morris, and Merle, sisters Viva and Opal, daughter Carol Jean Dahlquist, Great Grandson Matthew Hunter, and Great Granddaughter Taitum Pearson. Funeral services were held Thursday, January 4, 2018 at 2 p.m. in Lancaster Covenant Church. Interment at Riverview Memorial Garden Cemetery, Lancaster. Rev. Galen Nordin presiding; special music provided by Galen Nordin, Janelle Hostrup, Don and Kris Thorlacius, Erik Finney, and Kaylee Hewitt. Casket bearers were Doris’ grandchildren. Any memorials may be directed to COLEG, the Covenant church, or the charity of your choice. Arrangements by Austin Funeral Chapel.