Elna Rockwell, 93

Elna Pederson Rockwell, 93, passed away on December 28, 2017 at the Home of the Good Shepherd in Wilton, NY. Elna, the oldest of eight children, was born on June 11, 1924 in Halma, Minnesota to the late Peder and Lena (Satterlund) Pederson. She attended Halma Elementary School, graduated from Karlstad High School in 1942, and continued her education at Interstate Business College in Fargo, North Dakota. She was later employed by R.G. Quam Insurance Agency of Fargo. On July 13, 1945, Elna married the love of her life, Charles (Rocky) Rockwell, at Chanute Field, Illinois. After leaving the military, they resided in Brooklyn, NY and raised their children, Kevin and Dale, in Paramus, NJ. Elna had many interests from traveling to handwork. Her favorite trips were those to Minnesota, especially the fall trip during hunting season. She also enjoyed telling stories from her childhood, volunteering countless hours in the local schools, using her talents in crocheting and knitting to make prayer shawls for the sick and baby blankets and hats for newborns in the hospital. She is survived by her daughter Dale Sitler, daughter-in-law Dianne Rockwell, granddaughter Megan (Derrik) Siems, grandsons: Justin (Billie Marie) Sitler, Eric (Shannon) Sitler; and great-grandsons: Rocky Marcel, Kellan Siems and Elliot Sitler. She is also survived by sisters Elaine Nordling and Gerda Hams, brother Lowell Pederson, and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Elna is preceded in death by her husband of 29 years Rocky Rockwell, her son Kevin Rockwell, granddaughter Jennifer Ellen Rockwell, son-in-law Daniel Sitler, brothers Gene and Daryl Pederson, sisters Lois Peterson and Lela Spilde. A memorial service will be held at Eidsvold Lutheran Church in Halma, Minn., this coming spring. Memorial donations may be made to Eidsvold Lutheran Church, 98 Main St., Halma, Minnesota 56729 or Community Hospice of Saratoga, Saratoga Wish Fund, 179 Lawrence St., Saratoga Springs, NY 12866. The family would like to graciously thank the nurses and staff of Home of the Good Shepherd in Wilton and Community Hospice of Saratoga for the loving, compassionate care provided to Elna during her illness. Arrangements are under the direction of the Burke and Bussing Funeral Homes of 628 North Broadway, Saratoga Springs (518-584-5373). Online remembrances may be made at www.burkefuneralhome.com.