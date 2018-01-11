Fire destroys Hallock Electric building

On Wednesday, January 3, a fire destroyed the Hallock Electric building.

The fire was reported at 6:30 p.m. Hallock, Kennedy, and Lancaster Fire Departments were the first on site. Within five minutes, the Lake Bronson and Karlstad Fire Departments were also paged due to the size of the structure, creating a need for higher volumes of water and additional resources.

Also responding to the fire were the Kittson County Ambulance, Kittson County Sheriff’s Office, Hallock Police, and the State Patrol.

When fire crews arrived, the fire was through the roof of the building, and crews attacked the flames from above using ladder trucks.

For more on the fire, see this week’s North Star News.