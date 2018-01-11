Lake of the Woods County’s Award of Excellence to memorialize Sindelir

The annual Employee of the Year honor at Lake of the Woods County took on an even more special meaning in 2017.

The group that organizes awarding the honor each year made a decision to rename the award and honor former county emplyee Steven Sindelir in the process.

Sindelir passed away in September of 2017 after a year-long battle with pancreatic cancer.

It was after Sindelir’s passing that the the employee group made up of mostly department heads chose to rename the annual honor the “Steven R. Sindelir Memorial Award for Excellence.”

