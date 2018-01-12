German exchange student attending Badger school

When she arrived in the “Minnesota Northwoods” the beginning of September, 2017, 17-year-old Anh Nguyen was approximately 4,370 miles from her home in Limbach-Oberfrohna, Germany.

Enrolled in the senior class at the Badger High School, her host family is Scott and Tina Erickson and their daughter, Joanna, who is also a Badger High school senior.

Anh was asked what made her decide she wanted to come to the United States?

She replied, “During this school year, I wanted to finally get out of my comfort zone, to improve my English, and to find out what I really want and who I am. My first choice was actually New Zealand but the U.S. was my second choice. This country always amazed me with its variety and its culture.”

Getting approval to come here was a long process. She stated there was a lot of paperwork to do. And, she was given shots for a lot of diseases she’d never heard of! “I had to apply for my Visa and I was interviewed as to what my reasons were for wanting to go to the U.S. My school also had to fill out some papers. They checked my grades and did a background check. My exchange organization did the rest of the work.”

Anh’s 12-hour flight took her from Germany to Amsterdam to Minneapolis and lastly to Fargo.

As a student in the Badger school, she said at first it was different getting from one class to the next on time. “In Germany we get half-hour breaks between classes. We study a total of 15 classes in Germany – way more science classes, and also English and French.”