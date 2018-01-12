Kittson County receives grant for Hwy 75 project

The county board met for their first meeting in the New Year on January 2, 2018.

Kelly Bengtson, County Engineer was on hand to give his regular report. Kittson County received a grant that was applied for in the Transportation Economic Development from the State. Kittson requested $315,000 and was approved for the full amount.

This funding will go towards the canola plant frontage road project, which will create a turning lane and frontage road on Highway 75 to handle truck traffic entering the plant..

Cenex Harvest States (CHS) will be giving $95,000 towards the project, with Kittson County giving $40,000 for engineering fees.

For more on the county board, see this week’s North Star News.