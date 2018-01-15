Board of Education, Independent School District #595, East Grand Forks, Minnesota proceedings Monday, December 11, 2017 The regular meeting of the Board of Education, Independent School District #595, East Grand Forks, Minnesota was held on Monday, December 11, 2017, at 5:30 p.m. at the Senior High School. Board Chair Simonson called the meeting to order and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited. Board members present: Black, Boespflug, Piche, Simonson, Thompson, Useldinger Board member absent: None Useldinger moved to approve the minutes of the regular school board meeting held on November 27, 2017. Piche seconded the motion. The motion was carried. The annual Truth-in-Taxation meeting was held beginning at 6:01 p.m. Useldinger moved to approve the agenda as presented. Boespflug seconded the motion. The motion was carried. Black moved to certify the 2017 payable 18 levy at the amount of $3,780,022.11. Simonson seconded the motion. The motion was carried. Thompson moved to approve the Memo of Understanding between Senior High and Altru Advanced Orthopedics to provide a Cold Tub Ice Bath to the Senior High School. Piche seconded the motion. The motion was carried. Black moved to enter into an agreement with MSBA for Strategic Planning Services for the 2017-18 school year at a cost of $4,200. Useldinger seconded the motion. The motion was carried. Boespflug moved that school districts must designate their polling places by December 31st each year regardless if there is an election scheduled for the next year or not by ordinance or resolution, that East Grand Forks City Hall be designated as the combined polling place for Independent School District #595 for 2018. Piche seconded the motion. The motion was carried. Useldinger moved to purchase security camera systems for New Heights and South Point Elementary schools from Reliance Telephone & Security at a cost of $17,200 per school for a total of $34,400. Boespflug seconded the motion. The motion was carried. Boespflug moved to approve the FY17 audit report as presented by Brady, Martz, and Associates. Useldinger seconded the motion. The motion was carried. Simonson moved to hire the following people: Darin Baltezore, Volunteer Boys Basketball Coach Jack Stellon, Volunteer Girls Hockey Coach Anab Olaad, NH Paraprofessional 18.5 hours/week beginning December 12, 2017 Piche seconded the motion. The motion was carried. Useldinger moved that Angela Lindseth, paraprofessional, has completed the requirements as per the Master Agreement to receive an additional $2.00 per hour effective December 1, 2017. Black seconded the motion. The motion was carried. Boespflug moved that a 10-week childcare leave of absence was approve for Lindsay Stevenson on October 23, 2017, and to approve her request to extend her childcare leave of absence by 2 weeks. Piche seconded the motion. The motion was carried. Thompson moved to authorize the administration to advertise for an additional 1.0 FTE Industrial technology teacher for the 2018-19 school year. Black seconded the motion. The motion was carried. Simonson moved to approve the miscellaneous payments for the November 28, 2017, payroll in the amount of $12,732.96. Boespflug seconded the motion. The motion was carried. The consent agendas are on file in the District Office. Simonson moved to approve the following donations to the school district: Donation From: Donation To: What / For: Amount Darin & Jill Meulebroeck Senior High Music Baritone 1,992.10 TOTAL DONATIONS $1,992.10 Piche seconded the motion. The motion was carried. Useldinger moved to approve the payment of the K-12 bills #112573 through #112752 and electronic fund transfers as follows: General Fund 01 $506,403.48 Food Service Fund 02 43,242.46 Community Education Fund 04 831.22 Building Fund 06 0.00 Debt Redemption Fund 07 0.00 Trust Fund 09 0.00 Community Service Fund 14 31.64 Activity Fund 21 10,690.68 Electronic Fund Transfers 483,681.25 Total Payments $1,044,880.73 The bills are on file in the Superintendent’s Office. Simonson seconded the motion. The motion was carried. Useldinger moved to adjourn the meeting at 6:47 p.m. Boespflug seconded the motion. The motion was carried. Respectfully submitted, Melissa Thompson, Clerk (January 17, 2017)