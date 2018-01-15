Climax-Shelly ISD #592 Climax, MN 56523 proceedings monday, november 20, 2017 The Board of Education of Independent School District #592, Climax, Minnesota held their regular meeting on Monday November 20, 2017 at 6:00 pm in the Music Room at the Climax-Shelly School. Brad Erickson called the meeting to order with the following members present: Julie Cakebread, Jon Carlson, Brad Erickson, Toscha Larson and Molly Paulsrud. Beth Rarick and Bryan Stortroen were not in attendance. Superintendent Bill Walters, K-12 Principal Art Meyer, Becky Hanson, Aubrey Moen, Kate Nesvig, Brian Opsahl from Brady Martz and Todd Evenson were also in attendance. Julie moved Molly seconded the following motion: BE IT RESOLVED that the Agenda be approved as presented. Motion passed by unanimous vote. Toscha moved Molly seconded the following motion: BE IT RESOLVED that the minutes of the October 16, 2017 regular meeting and special board meeting held on November 8th, 2017 are approved as presented. Motion passed by unanimous vote. Communications: None. Superintendent’s Report: Region 1 Joint Powers Election, Ballot Questions, Community Meetings, Parent Teacher Conferences were very well attended, Server upgrades are completed, Before School Program has started, Sports Committee Meeting Scheduled. Principal Report-Mr. Meyer gave a report on events going on at the school. Jon moved Toscha seconded the following motion: BE IT RESOLVED that payment totaling $44,934.27 be authorized by the following checks #49623 to #49669 for regular monthly bills be approved and that end of the month bills totaling $25,565.51 for checks #49603 to check #49622 also be approved. There were no voided checks. Wire transfers totaled $55,695.67 for the month. The student activity account was also reviewed. Motion passed by unanimous vote. Toscha moved Julie seconded the following motion: BE IT RESOLVED to accept the Treasurer’s Report as presented. Motion passed by unanimous vote. OLD BUSINESS – NONE NEW BUSINESS Toscha moved second by Molly: BE IT RESOLVED to approve the purchase of a phone system from Halstad Cable for $7,652.00. Motion passed by unanimous vote Jon Moved seconded by Julie BE IT RESOLVED to approve the auditor’s report as presented by Brady Martz from the 2016-2017 school year. Motion passed by unanimous vote Jon Carlson moved the adoption of the following Resolution: Resolution Relating to the Issuance of School Building Bonds and Calling an Election Thereon. The motion for the adoption of the resolution was duly seconded by Toscha Larson. On roll call vote, the following voted in favor: All Against: None Whereupon said resolution was declared duly passed and adopted. Molly moved second by Julie the following motion: BE IT RESOLVED to adjourn the meeting at 7:20p.m. Motion passed by unanimous vote. The December meeting is scheduled for Monday December 18th at 6:00 pm and will include an agenda item to review the 2017-18 budget and certified tax levy. (Truth and Taxation) Respectfully submitted, Julie Cakebread, Clerk (January 17, 2018)