Floyd Nick Blawat, Jr., 86

Floyd Nick Blawat, Jr. was born on December 6, 1931 to Floyd Sr. and Mary (Marynik) Blawat in Barto Township near Greenbush, Minnesota. He was baptized and confirmed at St. Aloysius Catholic Church Leo, Minnesota. Floyd graduated from high school at the Agricultural College in Crookston, Minnesota. He entered the Army on November 15, 1954 and served as a heavy equipment operator on airstrips in France and Germany. He was honorably discharged on July 5, 1956. He then became a certified welder and worked on various commercial projects in Wisconsin, North Dakota and Minnesota. Floyd served as a member of the school board at the Haug Leo School. He also served several years as the Barto Township clerk. He was a trustee for his dear St. Aloysius Church. He was an active member of the American Legion, he served as a 3rd degree knight with the Knights of Columbus, and was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles.

On September 14, 1957 he married his devoted wife Alice Stanislawski. Floyd and Alice raised their two kids, Bob and Cynthia, on their beautiful farm north of Greenbush. Floyd loved Alice’s wonderful cooking, her baked goods, and all the packed lunches that she made for the lake. The two celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary this past September.

Floyd and his brothers Rafine and Rudy, took over their father‘s farm. They then incorporated the farm and formed Blawat Brothers. The brothers farmed together for many years.

Floyd enjoyed many hobbies including woodworking, making lead depth finders and watching his favorite team the Timberwolves. He was an avid hunter. He enjoyed hunting on his land near Greenbush with a group of hunters from Melrose MN. This tradition has continued through three generations. Floyd had several successful trips hunting Elk in Colorado.

Fishing was Floyd‘s favorite passion. He was an accomplished fisherman. He took several trips including one to the Chantry Inlet north of the Arctic Circle, several to Lake Waterbury in Saskatchewan and a couple to Lake Michigan. He had a great time at the annual fishing trips to Sioux Narrows. His favorite lake was the Lake of the Woods. 70+ years of angling on this lake made him an expert of his beloved lake. He so enjoyed the annual trip to Oak Island.

Floyd loved to socialize. Anyone who came in contact with Floyd realized he was friendly, even if you had never met him before. He loved to visit, talk about farming, and tell his famous fishing stories.

He is survived by his wife Alice Blawat. Children: Robert (Lynette) Blawat of Greenbush; Cynthia (Dan) Margo of Grand Rapids, MN. Grandchildren: Abigail, Abraham, Alexander and Alaina Margo; Jaeden, Alicen and Zachary Blawat; Sheena (Sebastian) Daignault, Lyndsey (Dustin) Lorenson, Ethen (Cassandra) Daignault. Great grandchildren: Chase and Brynn Lorenson. Siblings: Brother Rafine (Lorraine) of Greenbush and Sister Delores (Merle) Anderson of North St. Paul; sister-in-law Alice M. Blawat and brother-in-law Phillip Pelowski.

He was preceded in death by his parents Floyd Sr. and Mary Blawat; sister Loretta Pelowski and brother Rudy Blawat. Floyd passed away at Altru Hospital in Grand Forks, North Dakota on January 9, 2018 at the age of 86 years, 1 month, and 3 days. Skol Carl!

Funeral services were held at 11:00AM, Saturday, January 13, 2018 at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Greenbush with Fr. George Noel presiding. Jeanne Novacek was the Organist and Darcy Hasson was the Song Leader. Eucharistic Ministers were John and Connie Stanislawski and Maquire and Macie Stanislawski were the Alter Servers. Gift Bearers were Alicen Blawat and Lyndsey Lorenson and Steve Brekke was the Reader. Prayers of the Faithful were led by Abigail Margo and Jaeden Blawat. Floyd’s Pall Bearers were Zachary Blaway, Ethen Daignault, Abraham Margo, Alexander Margo, Bradley Blawat and Dennis Pelowski. Honorary Bearers were Sheena Daignault, Lyndsey Lorenson, Jaeden Blawat, Alicen Blawat, Abigail Margo, Alaina Margo, Floyd’s honorary fishing buddies: Ellis Waage, Chuck Clow, Steve Severson and the Oak Island Crew.

Visitation was held at 6:00PM, Friday, at St. Aloysius Catholic Church in Leo with a Prayer Service at 7PM and Holy Rosary led by the Knights of Columbus. Visitation was also held one hour prior to services at the church.

Interment services were held at St. Aloysius Catholic Cemetery following services at the church.

Military Honors were accorded by the Greenbush American Legion Post #88.

Arrangements are with Collins Funeral Home of Greenbush.