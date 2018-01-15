Gladyce Vivian Olson, 88

Gladyce Vivian Olson, age 88, of East Grand Forks, MN, peacefully passed away on Sunday, January 7, 2018, with her family at her side at Valley Eldercare in Grand Forks, ND.

Gladyce Vensland was born on July 14, 1929, in Big Woods, MN, the daughter of the late Andrew and Emma (Kallock) Vensland. She grew up in the Big Woods area and attended country school there. After school, she worked as a housekeeper around the area until she married Lester Olson on December 17, 1949. After they were married they moved to East Grand Forks, MN, where they made their home and started a family. Gladyce lived there for the rest of her life.

Gladyce is survived by her loving husband of 68 years, Lester Olson of East Grand Forks, MN; children, Sandy (Ron) Lambert of Roseville, MN, and Lonnie (Diane) Olson of Clancy, MT; grandchildren, Nicki (Frank) Kadwell and Kim Lambert; great-grandchild, Micah Kadwell; and nephew Dale (Mary) Thompson as well as many more nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Andrew and Emma Vensland; brothers, Art and Bertel; and sisters, Irene and Myrtle.

Memorials are preferred to Valley Eldercare in Grand Forks, ND

Funeral Service: 2:00 pm, Saturday, January 13, 2017, at Dahl Funeral Home, 2029 Central Ave NW, East Grand Forks, MN 56721

Visitation: One Hour Before Service

Interment: Resurrection Cemetery

Luncheon to Follow: American Legion

Online Guestbook: www.dandahlfuneralhome.com

Arrangements By: Dahl Funeral Home ~ East Grand Forks, Minnesota