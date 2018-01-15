Nadine Anna Hofland DeLeon, 69

Nadine Anna Hofland DeLeon, age 69, of East Grand Forks, MN, passed away Tuesday, January 9, 2018, at her home with her family by her side.

Nadine was born on October 6, 1948, in Grand Forks, ND, the daughter of the late Stanley and Lucille (Schmick) Hofland. She was raised and attended school in East Grand Forks, MN. She was united in marriage to Victor DeLeon in May of 1981 in Grand Forks, ND. She enjoyed spending time with family, and going to the park, casinos, garage sales, and bingo.

Nadine is survived by her children, Tina (Todd) Adams of Grand Forks, ND; Tanya Andersen of East Grand Forks, MN; Derek Hofland of Grand Forks, ND; and Carrie Garcia of East Grand Forks, MN; beloved niece, Toni Hofland Hanson of Grand Forks, ND; and stepson, Paul DeLeon of Grand Forks, ND; 8 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; siblings, Claudia (Earl) Jensen, Nancy Bushaw, Terry (Lynette) Hofland, Theresa (Richard) Macho, and Tommy (Lori) Hofland. She was preceded in death by her husband Victor, parents, brother Neil, sisters Carol and Tammi, and granddaughters Anna and Marie.

Celebration of Life: 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm ~ Saturday, May 26 2018, at University Park in Grand Forks, ND

