Crop Improvement Day is January 18

The 2018 Kittson County Crop Improvement Day is Thursday, January 18 at the Hallock City Hall.

The day begins with registration at 8:30 a.m. Crop Improvement Day has something for everyone! This will be a Crop Show where producers can display their crops, day-long educational programming, commercial booths where producers have an opportunity to visit with many Ag dealers and retailers.

The featured speaker is Wanda Patsche.

Also included in the schedule are the Crop Improvement business meeting, FSA update, SWCD buffer update, Soybean Growers annual meeting and update, Farm Bureau annual meeting, and the announcement of the 2018 Kittson County Farm Family.

Of course, there is a delicious noon meal that is served. Make plans now to join us! Contact the Kittson County Extension Office if you have any questions 218-843-3674.