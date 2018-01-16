Phyllis Lorraine Pulkrabek, 83

Phyllis Lorraine Pulkrabek, age 83, of Grand Forks, ND, passed away on Saturday, January 13, 2018, at Woodside Village in Grand Forks, ND, with her family by her side.

Phyllis was born on May 30, 1934 in Kennedy, MN, the daughter of the late Elmer and Inga (Nessa) Turn. She graduated from Kennedy High School in 1953 and then Aker’s Business College in 1954. She worked at Grand Forks Central High School until she married Harvey Pulkrabek on November 19, 1955. They moved to the Tabor/Angus area in 1955 and made their home until they retired in 2000 and moved to Maple Lake, MN. She was an active member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church and was WELCA Secretary for a number of years. She and Harvey also enjoyed wintering in AZ.

Phyllis is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, Harvey Pulkrabek of Grand Forks, ND; daughters, Maribeth (Mark) Johnsrud of Watford City, ND; Cindy (Glenn) Barrett of Warren, MN; Amy (Trent) Peabody of East Grand Forks, MN; and Jane (Jim) Enright of Grand Forks, ND; son, Tony (Charisse) Pulkrabek of Angus, MN; son-in-law, Dale Kelsch of Grand Forks, ND; 14 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; sisters, Betty (Eddy) Wolff of Karlstad, MN; Barbara (Alvin) Oertwich of Fertile, MN; and Linda (Earl) Johnson of Warren, MN; sister-in-laws, Kaye Turn of Kennedy, MN, and Irene (Ray) Larson of East Grand Forks, MN; and brother-in-law, Dale (Catherine) Pulkrabek of Grand Forks, ND; as well as may more nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Elmer and Inga Turn; daughter, Pamela Joy Kelsch; grandson, Tyler Kelsch; brother, LeRoy Turn; and sister, Kay Dostal.

In Lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to Cure SMA, 925 Busse Rd, Elk Grove Village, IL 60007, or CURESMA.org.

Funeral Service: 2:00 pm on Saturday, January 20, 2018, at 4000 Valley Square, 4006 24th Ave S, Grand Forks, ND.

Visitation: 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm with a 7:30 pm Prayer Service on Friday, January 19, 2018, at 4000 Valley Square in Grand Forks, ND.

Interment: Holy Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in Tabor, MN ~ Spring 2018

