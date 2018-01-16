Thora Clarice Beito, 83

Thora Clarice Beito was born on April 3, 1934 in Roseau, MN to Cornelius and Ida (Larson) Erickson. She was the youngest of eight children. Because she was the youngest, her parents and siblings called her, Babe. Thora and her family lived in the Badger, MN area until she was six years old, and then moved to the Wannaska area. Thora attended school in Wannaska where she played hockey and softball. She graduated from Roseau High School in 1953. She attended teaching school in Thief River Falls, MN. She then taught school for one year in Strathcona, MN. It was while she was living and teaching in Strathcona that she met Arne Beito. Arne and Thora were married June 15, 1955 at Riverside Lutheran Church in Wannaska. They lived in Greenbush, Crookston and East Grand Forks, MN before moving back to Wannaska in 1969. Thora loved taking care of her family; that was her main job in life. Her two favorite hobbies were cooking and baking. She was an excellent cook and well known for her great meals and baked goods. She used her cooking talents when she was employed at LifeCare Medical Center as a cook for many years. She was often seen sitting on her porch with her coffee cup enjoying her flowers. She was a member of Riverside Lutheran Church and looked forward to church activities and especially quilting. Thora passed away on January 13, 2018 at Altru Hospital in Grand Forks, ND at the age of 83. She is survived by her children, Nancy (Bill) Comstock of Malung, MN, Mark (Vernell) Beito of Wannaska, MN, Greg Beito of Wannaska, MN, Keith Beito of Wannaska, MN, Ron Beito of Wannaska, MN and Gail (Sheldon) Peterson of Detroit Lakes, MN; grandchildren, Kaylee (Ryan) St. Germain, Emily (Brady) Johnson, Laura, Dawn, Ann (Mike) Ellis, Jasmin, Ericka, Molly (Terry) Carlblom, Ryan, Cole and Kallie; great-grandchildren, Chase, Clarice and Thora; sisters, Annie Rygh and Doris Hillard; brother and sister-in-law, Adolph (Evelyn) Erickson; sister-in-laws, Joyce and Evelyn. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Arne in 2016; and sisters, Ina, Cora, Gena and Esther. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, January 18th at 11 AM at Riverside Lutheran Church in Wannaska. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 5-7 PM at Helgeson Funeral Home in Roseau. Interment will be at Mickinock Cemetery at a later date. On-line guest book at: www.helgesonfuneralhome.com Helgeson Funeral Home