Grand Forks Police Department responds to 3 burglaries

On January 17, 2018 Officers of the Grand Forks Police Department responded to 3 burglaries that occurred today between the area of the 1500 block of Hammerling Dr. and the 1400 block of 14th Ave. South. These burglaries are similar in nature to those of the past several months that the public has been notified of. These burglaries occurred in the evening hours over a span of a couple hours. Jewelry and other small items were taken. Forced entry into the homes occurred in all three incidents tonight.

The Grand Forks Police Department would ask area residents to be observant in looking after one another’s homes and call the police immediately if they see or hear anything suspicious. One of the most important things you can do is call the police to report a crime or any suspicious activity. You have to be the eyes of your neighborhood. And remember you can always remain a pair of anonymous eyes! Additional safety tips include:

Make your home look occupied, and make it difficult to break in.

Lock all outside doors and windows before you leave the house or go to bed. Even if it is for a short time, lock your doors.

Leave lights on when you go out. If you are going to be away for a length of time, connect some lamps to automatic timers to turn them on in the evening and off during the day.

Keep your garage door closed and locked.

Don’t allow daily deliveries of mail, newspapers or flyers build up while you are away.

Have adequate exterior lighting. A motion-sensitive light is recommended.

Trim trees and shrubs so that they cannot be used as hiding places for intruders.

Make sure your door hinges are on the inside.

These are active investigations and anyone with information is asked to contact the Grand Forks Police Department by any of the following methods: