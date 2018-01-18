Lake of the Woods MN Fishing Report

A nice bite continues with anglers catching all sizes of walleyes and saugers. Most of the action on the south shore is in 24-30′ of water. Daytime bite continues thanks to stained waters of LOW. There has been a good morning evening bite in 15-17′ as well. Resorts and outfitters keeping ice roads in good shape. One two punch of jigging line and dead stick (hook/jig with live minnow under bobber) effective as is the use of electronics to mark fish. Jigging spoons in gold, glow, glow red and pink uv. Small rippin raps also good. If not fishing in a resort fish house, auger extension could be necessary in spots where ice is layered. Snowmobilers stay on marked trail, big ice chunks off of trail.

Rainy River pushing out some nice walleyes with an occasional sturgeon through the ice. Fish houses along the snowmobile trail from Wheeler’s Point to Baudette Bay. Morning, evening bite most effective.

The NW Angle also has good ice conditions where resorts have ice roads / trails and fishing has remained great. Ice road goes to Flag and Oak Island from Young’s Bay. Good walleyes in 22-28′ with saugers and perch in water deeper than 26′. Combo of jigging spoons and dead sticks with a jig and minnow effective. Resorts are guiding anglers to slab crappies on the Ontario side of lake. Preserve the resource, catch your crappies, move on to walleyes or another species as mortality rate is high for released crappies in 25′ or deeper. Snowmobile trails on and around the lake are marked and groomed. A complete list of lodging, ice fishing packages and sleeper houses are available at www.LakeoftheWoodsMN.com/Lodging.