LeMoine opens flower and craft shop in Strandquist

Amanda LeMoine has opened up a floral shop at her home in Strandquist. LeMoine has worked three years previously as manager at HD Floral, now called Paul’s, in Thief River Falls and decided the time was right to open up her own shop.

“It used to be that I just made stuff for personal friends and for family,” LeMoine explains as she pulls down samples of her work from shelves and cupboards in her shop. “But it grew from that until we decided that I needed my own space.”

LeMoine started in her own kitchen from home but after dealing with glitter for a while her husband, Jared, decided that they needed to get her a separate space to work from. “He said the glitter all over was getting ridiculous,” LeMoine laughed.

LeMoine is now situated in a small shop behind the house. There is a small painted sign with an arrow pointing to the door. This spring, LeMoine hopes to get a bigger sign put up by the front yard so people can know where to go.

LeMoine runs an Etsy Shop, titled “mandymud always one of a kind” that a lot of her sales go through. “Some of my biggest sellers are the camo head bands for girls,” LeMoine explained. “I’m a licensed, handmade dealer with Moon Shine Camo and people just love it.”

For more on the story, see this week’s North Star News!