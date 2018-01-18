Lucille M. Hoscheid, 95

A Mass of Christian Burial for Lucille M. Hoscheid of Baudette, MN will be held on Saturday, January 20, 2018 at 11:00AM at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Baudette, MN. Visitation will be held on Friday, January 19, 2018 from 5-7PM at Helgeson Funeral Home in Baudette, MN and also one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will take place at a later date.

Lucille passed away on Saturday, January 13, 2018 at the age of 95.

Lucille Marie Hoscheid was born on 11/11/22 to Frank and Anna (Lesney) Gorecki in Gilman, MN. She was the oldest of 12 children. She graduated from Sauk Rapids High School in 1940 and attended St. Cloud Business College.

Lucille moved to Baudette, MN in 1941 to work at First National Bank. She met Wesley Hoscheid on the street in front of the grocery store where he worked. They married on August 17, 1943, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Baudette when he was home on leave from the United States Army. They made a life together in Baudette and raised their three children. Lucille worked at the First National Bank and Rowell Labs. While employed at Rowell, they sent her to Minneapolis to study computer programming. After she retired from Reed- Rowell she worked part time at the Baudette Public Library. She was active in the Sacred Heart Church, singing in the choir, helping organize the annual Christmas Tea, and volunteering as the church bookkeeper for several years.

Lucille and Wesley enjoyed hunting and fishing. She also enjoyed quilting, crafting, bowling and playing Bridge. She was a lifelong member of the Moose, American Legion Auxiliary and VFW Auxiliary.

Lucille loved to travel. She made trips to Arizona, Alaska, Reno, Las Vegas, Disney World, and Laughlin. In 1954 Lucille traveled to Washington D.C. as a member of the American Legion Auxiliary Choir to compete in the National American Legion competition. Lucille and Wesley went to the Winter Olympics in Calgary in 1988. She made many bus trips with her bowling team. She also attended many family reunions, weddings, and her children’s and grandchildren’s events.

Above all, Lucille loved God, family, and friends. Her home was always open to anyone for a meal, drinks, a bed, and a listening ear.

Lucille is preceded in death by her husband, Wesley; her parents; siblings, Virginia, “Ally”, Ralph, Daniel, Patsy and Gerald.

She is survived by her children, Ann (Terry) Lefor of Roseau, MN, John W. Hoscheid of Carp, MN and Patrica Zulkosky of Bethel/Anchorage, AK; brothers, Harold, James and Michael Gorecki; sisters, Mary Przyborowski and Joyce Fritsinger; grandchildren, Tim, James, and Aaron Lefor, Sarah Copeland and Tiffany Zulkosky; 7 great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.