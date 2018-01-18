White-out conditions contribute to Highway 72 accident

Blowing snow and poor visibility contributed to an accident at the intersection of Highway 72 and County Road 35 northeast of Baudette on Sunday, January 14 at around 10 a.m.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a 2011 Ford Flex, driven by Jessie Engstrom, 38, of Bagley, Minnesota, was traveling north on Highway 72.

A 2009 GMC Yukon, driven by Jared Gerbracht, 36, also of Bagley, was traveling north as well, behind the Ford Flex.

Engstrom attempted to turn her vehicle left onto County Road 35, but due to the near white-out conditions, Gerbracht, in the Yukon, did not see the vehicle attempt the turn until the last minute.

Gerbracht attempted to avoid the turning vehicle by veering to the left, resulting in a t-bone angle crash with the front of the Yukon colliding with the left side passenger door of the Ford Flex.

