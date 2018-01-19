Couple meet on Swedish reality tv show

Nathan Younggren, from Hallock, Minn., married Victoria (Tori) Allen on New Years Eve, after meeting in a very unique way: on a Swedish reality TV show, Allt för Sverige, or “All for Sweden.”

Allt för Sverige started in 2011 and is now on season seven.

Both Younggren and Allen, an Indiana native, were encouraged to apply for the show by their moms. “I filled out an online application and they asked me to tell them about my Swedish ancestry, and I knew quite a bit actually,” said Younggren. Allen and Younggren then made very short, only about 15 seconds, video clips to send in with the application.

Younggren and Allen were two of about 4,000 applicants. Of those that apply, only a few are picked for a Skype interview and then flown out to Los Angeles, California, to interview in person. “Once we got the LA interview, we pretty much knew that we would probably be picked,” Younggren said.

“Once they called and told me that I was chosen, I just quit my job,” Allen said. Ten contestants started out, and four make it to the finale, which aired on December 17, 2017. The show takes Americans with Swedish heritage to Sweden and film them learning about their heritage, specific family, and Sweden. It’s wildly popular in Sweden and can be viewed on YouTube and dailymotion.