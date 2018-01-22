Clara Ann “Ann” Hillier, 89, passed away on Tuesday, January 16, 2018 at her home in Grand Forks, ND.

Clara was born August 14, 1928, in Walsh County, ND, the daughter of Theodore & Clara (Rickbeil) Raedel. She graduated from high school in 1946.

She married Norman Hillier August 14, 1946, in Hallock, MN. Together they had 4 children and lived in Hensel, Cavalier, Minneapolis and Grand Forks.

Clara worked for Pillsbury Co. for 32 years in Grand Forks.

She enjoyed crocheting, bingo, reading and playing cards.

Clara is survived by her children, Garry (Tammy) Hillier of Thompson, ND, Dan Hillier of Grand Forks, Joni (Jim) Strand of Coon Rapids, MN; sister, Dorothy Weihn of Galena, IL; grandchildren, Andrew (Kristen) Hillier, Roxanne (Cole) Thompson, Jacob Strand, Jessica Strand and Jerod Braswell; great-grandchildren, Beckett, Rory, Mason and Hudson and several cousins, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Norman; infant daughter, Roxanne and brothers, Carl & Robert.

Funeral services will be at Sharon Lutheran Church on Monday, January 22, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. with visitation the hour prior to the funeral in the church.

Interment will be at Memorial Park South Cemetery in Grand Forks, ND.

Arrangements are with Amundson Funeral Home of Grand Forks, ND.