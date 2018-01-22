Climax-Shelly ISD #592 Climax, MN 56523/Proceedings/December 18, 2017

Climax-Shelly ISD #592 Climax, MN 56523 The Board of Education of Independent School District #592, Climax, Minnesota held their regular meeting on Monday December 18, 2017 at 6:00 pm in the music room at the Climax-Shelly School. Brad Erickson called the meeting to order with the following members present: Julie Cakebread, Jon Carlson, Brad Erickson, Toscha Larson, Molly Paulsrud. K-12 Principal Art Meyer, Superintendent Bill Walters, Aubrey Moen and Sue LaPlante were also in attendance. Beth Rarick and Bryan Stortroen were not in attendance Julie moved Toscha seconded the following motion: BE IT RESOLVED that the Agenda is approved with additions as amended. Motion passed by unanimous vote. Jon moved Molly seconded the following motion: BE IT RESOLVED that the minutes of the November 20, 2017 regular meeting are approved with the Toscha moved Jon seconded the following motion: BE IT RESOLVED that payment totaling $122,090.84 be authorized by the following checks #49682 to #49742 for regular monthly bills be approved and that end of the month bills totaling $64,728.13 for checks #49670 to check #49681 also be approved. There were no voided checks. Wire transfers totaled $51,424.34 for the month. The student activity account was also reviewed. Motion passed by unanimous vote. Toscha moved Julie seconded the following motion: BE IT RESOLVED to accept the Treasurer’s Report as presented. Motion passed by unanimous vote. BUDGET AND TAXATION HEARING 1. Call to order: Chairman Brad Erickson 2. Welcome and overview of meeting: Chairman Brad Erickson 3. Enrollment Projections —Superintendent Bill Walters 4. Taxes levied over the past years—Superintendent Bill Walters 5. Financial Position of School District — Superintendent Bill Walters 6. Budget Information — Superintendent Bill Walters 7. Questions 8. Adjourn: Chairman Erickson Toscha moved second by Jon the following motion: BE IT RESOLVED that the Final Tax Levy and Certification for Taxes Payable 2018 be approved and submitted to Polk and Norman County and also the Minnesota Department of Education at $382,220,14 the maximum allowable local levy, by the Superintendent. On roll call vote, all members voted yes and no members voted no. The resolution was declared passed unanimously. Superintendent’s Report: Mr. Walters reported on current fuel costs, Phone calls on the February vote, Halstad Cable phone system installation, Construction Committee meeting. . K-12 Principal’ Report: Gave update on all the activities going on the past month in our school. Athletic Director’s report: Winter sports update on numbers and new coaches. . COMMUNICATIONS: None OLD BUSINESS NEW BUSINESS Toscha moved seconded by Julie the following motion: BE IT RESOLVED to approve the tuition agreement with Central Valley Schools for the 2017-2018 school year. Motion passed by unanimous vote. Julie moved seconded by Toscha the following motion: BE IT RESOLVED to approve payments to families in the Climax-Shelly School District that have elected to home school their children for the 2017-2018 school year as mandated by the state of Minnesota. Motion passed by unanimous vote. Toscha moved second by Molly the following motion: BE IT RESOLVED to approve the addition of one new paraprofessional to serve special need students at the elementary and secondary level. Julie moved second by Toscha the following motion: BE IT RESOLVED to adjourn the meeting at 7:22 p.m. Motion passed by unanimous vote. The January School Board Meeting will be held on Monday the 15th at 6:00pm in the music room. Respectfully submitted, Julie Cakebread, Clerk (January 24, 2018)