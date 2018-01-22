Frances Dahl, 86, of Cando, ND died Monday, January 15, 2018 at the Towner County Living Center, Cando, ND.

Frances Dahl was born September 5, 1931 in Stephen, MN the daughter of Nick and Dorothy (Paluszenski) Donarski. She grew up in the Florian, MN area. She helped her parents with farming and spent much of her childhood with her aunt Catherine Budziszweski. Frances married Henry Kamrowski in Florian, MN in November of 1951. Henry died in 1964. Frances lived in Grand Forks, ND. She had 2 children, Georgene “Jean” Nelson and Darrel Kamrowski. She married Earl Dahl in Grand Forks, ND on May 8, 1965. She retired from housekeeping at United Hospital in 1988 and moved with her husband to Victorville, CA, then Phoenix, AZ, returning to MN in 2006. She enjoyed playing bingo, cooking, and gatherings with friends and family. She always made people laugh with her silly, fun loving antics.

She will be greatly missed but we find peace in the fact that she now knows everyone and is in the arms of her Lord and Savior.

She is survived by her husband Earl of Cando, ND, children, Georgene (Kim) Nelson of Cando, ND, Darrel (Terri) Kamrowski of Aurora, MN; 9 grandchildren, Jim, Chad, and Jason Murphy, Justin and Patrick Kamrowski, Kimberlee Nelson, Brandee Nelson, Anthony Nordberg, and Alyssa Mundle; 16 great-grandchildren, and 5 great-great- grandchildren; siblings, Eileen (Leo) Tucker of East Grand Forks, MN, Nettie Kuznia of Warren, MN, Stella Fitzsimmons of Warren, MN, Irvin (Sally) Donarski of Roseau, MN, Yvonne (Alan) Adams of Grand Forks, ND, and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, brother Nick Donarski and grandson Nathan Kamrowski.

Funeral Service: 2:00 PM, Monday, January 22, 2018 at St. Michaels Catholic Church, Grand Forks, ND.

Visitation: 1 Hour Prior Funeral Service on Monday.

Interment: Calvary Cemetery, Grand Forks, ND in the spring.

