Janice Kay (Gregerson) Wollin, 68

Janice Kay (Gregerson) Wollin, age 68, of Greenbush, passed away on January 16th, 2018 at Altru Hospital in Grand Forks surrounded by family.

Janice was born to Eva (nee Didrikson) and Harry Gregerson on November 14th, 1949 at the Roseau Budd Hospital, baptized at Nannestad Lutheran Church, and confirmed at Faith Lutheran Church. She often bragged about the superior education she earned at her beloved Badger School. After graduating from high school in 1968, she moved to the Twin Cities to study at the Minnesota School of Business. She worked at Augsburg Publishing House until she was lured back north by a handsome young implement dealer. Janice and Steve were married on March 18th, 1972 at Our Redeemer’s Lutheran Church in Badger.

They made their home in Greenbush in the house where Steve grew up, and there they raised Kevin and Kristen. Janice was fortunate enough to spend her career working in two places that she loved dearly: Bethel Lutheran Church and the school library in Greenbush. In these roles, Janice nurtured and inspired people to learn and grow.

Janice’s energy and enthusiasm were boundless when it came to causes she cared about. She was quick to volunteer or join a committee, sometimes to her husband’s disgruntlement. But Steve understood she was a woman who couldn’t sit on the sidelines and, for that reason, lovingly supported Janice in all of her endeavors.

Janice lent her talents to countless organizations over the years with the ceaseless goal of enriching her community. One of her enduring successes was the annual Veterans Day Program, which was a sincere expression of the pride she felt as an American and her gratitude towards those who served.

Unquestionably, Janice’s greatest gift was her ability to make everyone around her feel special. She was quick with a smile, laugh or hug and never turned down the opportunity to enjoy a cup of coffee and a visit. She was a loyal and generous friend to all, from preschoolers to nursing home residents, and her genuine concern for people was felt by everyone she encountered. M ost importantly, she cared deeply for her family and counted her husband and children as her greatest blessings.

Janice is survived by her husband Steven; son Kevin; daughter Kristen (Jamie Norman); mother Eva Gregerson; sister Beverly Torkelson (Roger); brothers Gary (Michelle), Stephen (Carma), and Brian (Diane); brothers-in-law Greg (Liz), Tom (Judy); sister-in-law Deb Floden (Gerry); parents-in-law Bob & Betty Wollin; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and the best group of friends a person could ask for.

She was preceded in death by her father, Harry, along with her grandparents, aunts, uncles, and several cousins.

Janice leaves behind a legacy of service and civic pride. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to one of the many organizations or causes for which you and Janice share a passion.

A celebration of life was held at Bethel Lutheran Church in Greenbush on Saturday, January 20th, 2018 with Pastor Cheryl Berg, officiating. The Readers were Kristen Wollin & Stephen Gregerson. The Pallbearers were Chad, Kyle, Brittany, Austen, Alaina, Alan & Aaron Gregerson, Kara Hanson, Stephanie Lins, Adam Torkelson, Melanie Sletten (Godchild), Andrea Welch (Godchild) & Shawn, Corey, Kelly, Reggie & Peter Wollin. Honorary Pallbearers were Carolyn Eeg, Pam Johnson, Marilyn Stordahl, Chris Wahlberg & Kari Wiskow.

Musicians were Marie Olson, vocal & Linda Sovde, organist.

Interment will be at Nannestad Cemetery, rural Badger, MN at a later date.

Arrangements were with Gieseke Funeral Chapel of Greenbush.