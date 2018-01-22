Joseph A. Corcoran, 31

Joseph A. Corcoran, age 31 of Grand Forks, ND, passed away on Tuesday, January 9, 2018 from injuries sustained in an automobile accident.

Joseph Arthur Corcoran was born on August 11, 1986 in Grand Forks, ND, the son of Steve and Connie (Haugen) Corcoran. Joseph grew up in East Grand Forks, MN and attended East Grand Forks Senior High School, graduating with the Class of 2004. He worked for IES North Plains in Grand Forks and Right Choice Electric. Joseph then began employment with No Boundaries Contracting LLC of Erskine, MN where he was currently employed.

Family members who survive Joseph include his parents, Steve and Connie of East Grand Forks, MN; brother, Kjetel Corcoran of Grand Forks, ND; grandmother Virginia Haugen of McVille, ND and significant other, Jessie Menchhofer of Roseau, MN.

Joseph is preceded in death by his grandparents, Alfred Haugen and Shirley and Raymond “Red” Corcoran

In Lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to the donor’s choice.

Funeral Service: 10:30 AM on Wednesday, January 17, 2018 in Mendenhall Presbyterian Church, 528 10th St. NW, East Grand Forks, MN.

Visitation: 5:00 to 7:00 with a 6:30 PM Prayer Service on Tuesday, January 16, 2018 in Mendenhall Presbyterian Church and also one hour prior Funeral Service on Wednesday.

Arrangements By: Dahl Funeral Home ~ East Grand Forks, Minnesota