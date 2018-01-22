Karlstad votes to sell property to Dollar General

The Karlstad City Council held a public hearing and special meeting on January 9, 2018; the purpose was to gather public input on selling property to the Overland Group. Of those who attended the meeting, few were opposed to selling the former Black Bear Grill site to the Overland Group for building a Dollar General store.

Jual Carlson was against selling the site, and petitioned the council to dedicate the site for apartment buildings. Supermarket Foods owner Tony Huotte along with manager Holly Burkel also expressed concern for the increased competition if a Dollar General was built in Karlstad.

A few other community members including Al Lundeen and Dale Nelson, expressed support for the sale. Nelson emphasized the unique position the city was in: an offer of $100,000 for two acres of land does not come along every day, according to him.

The council is not against building apartment buildings, but as there is no other offer to buy the site in question, they motioned and approved to sell the site.

The city council wrote up a motion for the sale, using careful language to ensure the city retains ownership of the entrance to the Karlstad Park. The motion was approved pending surveying and proper paperwork to be completed.