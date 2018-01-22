Roger Phillip Beauchamp, 61

Roger Phillip Beauchamp, age 61, of Grand Forks, ND, passed away on Wednesday, January 17, 2018, at the Aneta Parkview Health Center in Aneta, ND, with his family by his side.

Roger was born on August 17, 1956, in Olga, ND, the son of the late Ralph and Elaine (Miron) Beauchamp. He grew up in the Langdon and Olga area and attended East Grand Forks Senior High School. On January 2, 1982, he was married to Donna Kotrba. He worked in construction and plumbing for the past 30 years including for Economy Plumbing and Lunski Plumbing. He retired in 2010.

He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Donna Beauchamp of Grand Forks, ND; son, Justin (Lisa) Beauchamp; daughter, Kristin Beauchamp; and grandchildren, Peyton, Cassidy, Chase, and Kade, all of Grand Forks, ND; as well as his siblings, Dasryl (Sonya) Beauchamp of Mentor, MN; Marge (Ken) Norman of Moorhead, MN; Tom Beauchamp of Crookston, MN; Gary (Marlene) Beauchamp of Manteca, CA; and Jody (Kristin) Beauchamp of East Grand Forks, MN. He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers John and Joseph Beauchamp.

Funeral Service: 12:00 pm ~ Thursday, January 25, 2018 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in East Grand Forks, MN

Visitation: One Hour Before Service

Arrangements By: Dahl Funeral Home ~ East Grand Forks, Minnesota